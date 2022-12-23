V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in V.F. by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in V.F. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 11.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $2,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.89%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

