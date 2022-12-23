Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $134.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $134.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.