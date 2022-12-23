Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after buying an additional 1,120,359 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after buying an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,351,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,651 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $246.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

