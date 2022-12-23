Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $683,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after buying an additional 412,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,881,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,020,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after buying an additional 199,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.84.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,003,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,512,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,003,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,512,167.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,460. 19.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

