Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,374 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.73 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.