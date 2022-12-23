Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $83.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.