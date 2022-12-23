Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $395.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.26 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.09.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.66.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

