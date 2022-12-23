Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,289.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,950.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 38,133 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,878.6% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

