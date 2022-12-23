Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Post were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $228,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Post stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

