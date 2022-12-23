Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $331,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

