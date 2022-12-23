Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,510 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

