Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

