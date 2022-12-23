Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of BLDR opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
