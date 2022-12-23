West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,750.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

WST stock opened at $235.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

