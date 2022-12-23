Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 372,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.4 %

Western Digital stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

