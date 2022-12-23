Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.77.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.