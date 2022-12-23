Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

ZBH opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.77.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.