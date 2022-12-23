Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYME. SVB Leerink cut Zymeworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

