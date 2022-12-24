10,090 Shares in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

