14,763 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $25.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

