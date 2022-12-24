15,722 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJR opened at $21.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

