1,685 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,549,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,686,000 after purchasing an additional 159,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $28.38 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.