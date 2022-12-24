19,016 Shares in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rumble in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Rumble Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of RUM stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $18.52.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

