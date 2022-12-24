235 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,022,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,037,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.12. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

