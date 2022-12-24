2,698 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Bunge by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Bunge by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Bunge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 737,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bunge by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

