3,507 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth approximately $71,663,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,879,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 657.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,813,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,718 shares of company stock worth $1,653,303 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

