3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 40.9% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 15.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 347.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 6.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Down 1.2 %

MMM stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

