440 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

HIG stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

