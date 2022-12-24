548 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.35 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.