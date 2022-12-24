6,078 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

