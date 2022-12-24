824 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Albemarle by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB opened at $226.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

