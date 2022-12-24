Addison Capital Co Sells 126 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addison Capital Co reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 47,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.06. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

