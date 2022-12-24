Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,145 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $143.28 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.48. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

