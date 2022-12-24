Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 56.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,598,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,325,000 after buying an additional 573,992 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.1% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.99.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,692 shares of company stock worth $34,319,577.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

