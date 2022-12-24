Albert Jack Krause Buys 10,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) insider Albert Jack Krause purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,676.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lovesac Price Performance

Lovesac stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $304.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lovesac

A number of analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Stories

