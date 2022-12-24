Albert Jack Krause Buys 10,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVEGet Rating) insider Albert Jack Krause purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,676.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lovesac Price Performance

Lovesac stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $304.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 1,064.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

