Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after purchasing an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,894,000 after buying an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,802,000 after buying an additional 137,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after buying an additional 94,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $203.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $674.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.82.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.