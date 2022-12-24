Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,883.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,702 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

