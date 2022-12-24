Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,152.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

