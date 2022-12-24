Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $172.94. The company has a market capitalization of $869.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.