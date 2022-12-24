Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,272 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Amcor by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 123.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Amcor by 13.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.06 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

