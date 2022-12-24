Amundi Has $3.47 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Amundi cut its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,532 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.05% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIRC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

