Amundi Sells 5,285 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,715,000 after acquiring an additional 836,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,873,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,034,000 after buying an additional 149,781 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

RHP stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.