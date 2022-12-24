Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Emerald Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

