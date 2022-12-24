Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

