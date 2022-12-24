Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.39 and its 200-day moving average is $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple Cuts Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

