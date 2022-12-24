Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.99. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple Cuts Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

