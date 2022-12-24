Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

