Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

