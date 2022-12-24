Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

