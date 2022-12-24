ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ASML by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after acquiring an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,075,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ASML by 24,855.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $551.37 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $817.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.65.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

