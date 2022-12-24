Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $182.84 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,427 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $182,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Shares of AMZN opened at $85.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $172.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $869.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

